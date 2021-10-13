Thieves steal antique Roman head from Brighton's vintage emporium Snoopers Paradise

Snoopers Paradise, in Kensington Gardens, Brighton, is home to more than 90 microbusinesses and independent traders selling a whole host of antiques, collectables, jewellery, vintage clothing, retro and more.

When one stallholder put a bronze female head on sale inside a locked cabinet in the shop, it was showcased on the Snoopers Paradise Instagram page on September 1. The Instagram caption read: "Snoops is like a weird box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get… Check out this genuine Roman artifact dug up from the Thames in cabinet 79. (Find it through the turnstile on the right).”

Unfortunately, the artefact, which was approximately 3 inches tall and priced at £165, was stolen from the cabinet while the shop was open between September 28 and 30. According to Snoopers Paradise, the thief sawed the lock off the cabinet and stole the heavy Roman head.

The Roman head that was stolen from Snoopers Paradise in Brighton

The theft has been reported to the police and Snoopers Paradise is appealing for witnesses to assist them in what was the latest in a spate of shoplifting incidents at the shop.

Jenny Hurren, spokesperson for Snoopers Paradise, said: “We are outraged at this latest theft which has left one of our valued stallholders crushed. To make matters worse, he was selling this item for a friend. Stealing from small independent traders like this is abhorrent and we want to send a clear message to anyone thinking of shoplifting from Snoopers Paradise. We will not hesitate to prosecute.”

New CCTV and an anti-theft radio have been installed in the shop and management have increased the number of plain clothes staff on duty in an effort to prevent the recent surge in theft. Brighton & Hove Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) has also offered to assist in the investigation.

Sarah Morris of the BCRP said: "Brighton & Hove BCRP is delighted to welcome Snoopers Paradise as a new member to the partnership and we will do all we can to assist in the retrieval of this item. With nearly 500 members in the city we would urge all business to join us in the fight against crime and disorder to address the common problems of business crime."

