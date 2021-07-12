Two arrested after assault in Brighton following England's Euro 2020 loss
Two people were arrested following an assault in Brighton which took place after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals.
Police said officers responded to a report of an assault in Western Road, Brighton, shortly after 11pm on Sunday.
A 19-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of cannabis; a 26-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, police confirmed.
Both suspects remain in custody at this stage.
A man sustained facial injuries but declined medical treatment, said police.
Asked whether police responded to any other incidents following the football match last night, a spokesman said: "Officers responded to some other reports of disorder across the county throughout the evening, however there were no other significant incidents."