Two arrested after assault in Brighton following England's Euro 2020 loss

Police news

Police said officers responded to a report of an assault in Western Road, Brighton, shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of cannabis; a 26-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, police confirmed.

Both suspects remain in custody at this stage.

A man sustained facial injuries but declined medical treatment, said police.