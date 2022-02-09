Two arrested following reports of assault and robbery incidents on one night in Brighton city centre

Police in Brighton arrested two people during the early hours of Tuesday morning (February 8) following a number of reported crimes in the city centre overnight.

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a man having been assaulted at the basketball courts near Shelter Hall on the seafront at around 10.10pm, causing facial injuries.

Around five minutes later, two men leaving a car park in Cannon Street were approached by a pair of teenagers and assaulted, police said.

Police responded to the reports in Brighton city centre and made two arrests

A police spokesman added: "At 3am a man reported being approached by two males wearing balaclavas in East Street, who attempted to steal his mobile phone, assaulted him and threatened to stab him.

"Security at the East Street Tap observed both suspects harassing members of the public nearby. Police were called and a search of the area by responding officers found two suspects matching the descriptions, who were taken into custody shortly after 3.22am."