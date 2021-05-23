Two Brighton 12-year-old girls missing – call 999 if you see them

Sofia Salvato and Emmie Hunt have both been missing from their homes since Saturday, May 22, and were last seen in the city centre early yesterday evening (May 22), police said.

Both are described as white. Sofia is 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, and was wearing grey leggings, black trainers, black coat, long dark hair. She was carrying a black rucksack.

Emmie is 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with long brown hair, and was wearing black leggings, a white Nike crop top, and a black puffa jacket with a fur-lined hood. She was carrying a black bag.

Sofia Salvato and Emmie Hunt, both 12, have been reported missing SUS-210523-115414001