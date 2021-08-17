Two men sought after victim robbed at Brighton cash machine
Police have released images of two men they are seeking to identify in connection with a robbery in Brighton.
It comes after a 19-year-old man reported being approached by three men while withdrawing money from a NatWest cash machine in North Street at around 4am on Tuesday, July 27.
After threatening to stab him, the group assaulted the victim and took £40 cash he had just withdrawn, police said.
He suffered injuries to his head and face during the incident.
The pair have also been linked to an assault outside Burger King in Kings Road at around 5am on the same morning, according to police.
A 28-year-old man from Hove was arrested in connection to both incidents but was released on conditional bail until September 24, police confirmed.
“If you recognise either of these men or have any information which could help with the investigation, report it online or call 101 quoting serial 0184 of 13/08,” a spokesman said.