Two men sought after victim robbed at Brighton cash machine

Can you help police identify these men?

It comes after a 19-year-old man reported being approached by three men while withdrawing money from a NatWest cash machine in North Street at around 4am on Tuesday, July 27.

After threatening to stab him, the group assaulted the victim and took £40 cash he had just withdrawn, police said.

He suffered injuries to his head and face during the incident.

The pair have also been linked to an assault outside Burger King in Kings Road at around 5am on the same morning, according to police.

A 28-year-old man from Hove was arrested in connection to both incidents but was released on conditional bail until September 24, police confirmed.