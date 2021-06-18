Up to two hundred cannabis plants seized from Hove property.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Officers from the tactical enforcement unit (TEU) attended an address in Hove at 8.30am on Wednesday, June 16, and between 150 and 200 cannabis plants were seized and two suspects were arrested.

“Xhavit Spahiu, 54, of Albany Mews, was charged with cultivating cannabis plants.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 17, and was remanded to appear at the same court on Friday, June 18.

Sussex Police car. SUS-211003-192626001

“A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”