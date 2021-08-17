Urgent search for man after violent assault on woman in Brighton - call 999 if you see him
Police are urgently trying to locate a man wanted in relation to a violent assault on a woman in Brighton.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:48 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 6:50 pm
Officers were called to the Pier Nine casino in Grand Junction Road at around 6am on Sunday (August 15) to reports of a woman in distress, police said.
"Enquiries have identified Korrel Kennedy, 28, as being present at the time of the incident," a spokesman said.
"Officers would like to speak with him as part of their ongoing investigation into the assault.
"Anyone who sees Kennedy or has any information as to his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 322 of 15/08."