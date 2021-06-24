Watch drink-driver lead police on pursuit through Sussex before crashing into bollards

Karl White led police on a pursuit through Littlehampton, before crashing as he attempted to squeeze between two bollards into a pedestrianised area, said Sussex Police.

He caught the attention of officers on routine patrol in the town, who noticed the number plate did not match the make and model of the grey Citroen C8 he was driving.

They activated their lights and indicated for it to stop in Eldon Way, but the vehicle continued and reached speeds of up to 60mph in the 30mph zone, before eventually crashing in Harwood Road.

A police spokesman said: “The incident, which happened at about 5.10pm on February 9, led the Citroen to become trapped and the driver was detained.

“He was identified as White, 32, a floor layer, of no fixed address.

“He failed a roadside breath test, which showed he had 83mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

“He was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving, careless driving, drink-driving, driving with no licence, driving with no insurance, driving without a valid test certificate, failing to stop when required by police and possession of cannabis.”

White pleaded guilty to all offences, the spokesman confirmed, and at Lewes Crown Court on June 17, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 42 months.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include the following:

- A minimum 12 month ban;

- An unlimited fine;

- A possible prison sentence;

- A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

- An increase in your car insurance;

- Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA;

- You could also kill or seriously injure yourself or someone else.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.