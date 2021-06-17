Woman banned from begging in Brighton
A woman has been banned from begging for money in Brighton and Hove for two years.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Ella Biggins, 31, of Ditching Rise, was handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 18, for persistently begging and harassing members of the public for money in an intimidating or aggressive manner.”
According to police Ms Biggins is prohibited from sitting, laying or loitering in a position with the intention to receive money in a public place within the area of Brighton & Hove while also being banned from causing harassment, alarm, or distress to members of the public when asking for money.
Police said Ms Biggins is also banned from entering any Pre-A-Manger store in Brighton.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Ella will receive support from local community groups and will be required to attend regular appointments.”
PC Kevin Michnowicz said, “I am pleased the court approved the application for a criminal behaviour order against Ella to prevent her from causing distress to the public through her anti-social behaviour.
“I want to assure the public that we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation to ensure that offenders not only answer for their criminal behaviour, but that they are subject to ongoing restrictions, in order to provide a respite to individuals, businesses or communities.”