Woman sexually assaulted in Brighton city centre

Police said the incident happened just after midnight on Friday, October 8 as the woman was sexually assaulted by a man in Meeting House Lane after he had followed her for a short distance from North Street.

A Sussex police spokesperson said, “The man then ran off towards Brighton Square.

“The man is described as Asian in appearance, in his thirties, with short brown hair.”

Police Car (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said, “We are carrying out an intensive investigation and are currently following several lines of enquiry. The victim is being offered support by specially trained officers and at present this appears to be an isolated incident with no link to any other offences.

“If you were in the area of North Street and the Lanes late on Thursday night, into Friday morning, and saw any suspicious activity, please get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Fenton.