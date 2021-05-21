Woman suffers multiple serious injuries after ‘noxious substance’ thrown in Brighton
A woman has been taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries after a ‘noxious substance’ was thrown over her in Brighton.
Police were called to a property in Steine Garden at around 4.20pm on Thursday (May 20).
A spokesman said a noxious substance was thrown over a woman who was standing in the doorway to the property.
The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers are conducting a number of enquiries to identify the suspect and any witnesses, police added.
The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.
Detective Sergeant Jennifer Pietersen added: “The victim has suffered multiple serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
“We are pursuing a number of enquiries to identify and arrest the suspect involved.
“High visibility patrols are being carried out in the city and house to house enquiries are ongoing.
“We are urging anyone with information to contact us without delay.”
If anyone witnessed the incident or has information to assist the police investigation please report online or call 101 quoting serial 972 of 20/05.