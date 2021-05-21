Police were called to a property in Steine Garden at around 4.20pm on Thursday (May 20).

A spokesman said a noxious substance was thrown over a woman who was standing in the doorway to the property.

The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers are conducting a number of enquiries to identify the suspect and any witnesses, police added.

Police

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Pietersen added: “The victim has suffered multiple serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“We are pursuing a number of enquiries to identify and arrest the suspect involved.

“High visibility patrols are being carried out in the city and house to house enquiries are ongoing.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact us without delay.”