Cyclist dies from injuries after colliding with parked car in Brighton
A cyclist who collided with a parked car in Brighton has sadly died of his injuries, police have confirmed.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:40 pm
The incident took place in Manor Hill, Brighton at about 5.15pm on Thursday, June 3.
The cyclist, a 66-year-old local man, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, but sadly passed away on Saturday (June 26), police said.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or stopped and assisted at the scene," a spokesman said.
"Please email [email protected]"