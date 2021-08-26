Warning issued to East Sussex residents ahead of bank holiday weekend

ESFRS

East Sussex Fire & Rescue is preparing for ‘a bumper influx of visitors before the end of summer’.

Crews expect tourists and locals will head to the seaside and countryside to have fun this weekend.

Assistant director of safer communities Julie King said, “It’s great that people want to enjoy themselves, and it will be even better if they can do so safely.

“We particularly want to ask people to avoid over-indulging in alcohol as this can cloud people’s judgement and slow their reactions, whatever their circumstances.”

If you’re at the beach:

• Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

• In an emergency dial 999 for the Coastguard

• If you’re in trouble in the water, float to live then call for help or swim to safety

If you’re in the countryside:

• Only camp and picnic in designated areas

• Obey safety signs

• Avoid smoking, having BBQs or campfires – however careful you are, a spark can fly off and cause serious damage.

If you’re at a campsite:

• Find out what firefighting arrangements on the campsite are and where the nearest telephone is

• Keep a torch handy for emergencies and don’t use a candle