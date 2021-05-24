Emergency services battle huge house fire in Brighton
Firefighters have been battling a huge house fire in Brighton this afternoon (May 24).
Six crews were called to Shaftesbury Road at 4.29pm to reports of a fire on the first and second floors of a residential property in Brighton.
Engines from Brighton, Roedean, Hove and Seaford were joined by support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
One person was rescued and is in the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
The response has now been scaled back to four engines and an aerial ladder platform as crews bring the blaze under control.
Surrounding premises have been searched, according to the fire service, and a fire investigation will take place in due course.