Emergency services battle huge house fire in Brighton

Six crews were called to Shaftesbury Road at 4.29pm to reports of a fire on the first and second floors of a residential property in Brighton.

Engines from Brighton, Roedean, Hove and Seaford were joined by support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

One person was rescued and is in the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters on the scene in Shaftesbury Road

The response has now been scaled back to four engines and an aerial ladder platform as crews bring the blaze under control.