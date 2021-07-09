Emergency services called to Brighton fire
Fire crews were called to an incident in Brighton last night.
According to an update on social media from East Sussex Fire & Rescue yesterday (Thursday, July 8), at 10.08pm crews were attending a fire in Carlton Hill.
The post said, “We currently have four pumps, an aerial ladder platform and a command support unit in attendance.”
This morning (July 9) the service issued an update.
A service spokesperson said, “At 9.44pm last night (8 July) four appliances and an incident command support unit were sent to a small accidental fire in a corridor at a property in Carlton Hill, Brighton
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire and everyone was accounted for.”