Emergency services called to Brighton fire

According to an update on social media from East Sussex Fire & Rescue yesterday (Thursday, July 8), at 10.08pm crews were attending a fire in Carlton Hill.

The post said, “We currently have four pumps, an aerial ladder platform and a command support unit in attendance.”

This morning (July 9) the service issued an update.

A service spokesperson said, “At 9.44pm last night (8 July) four appliances and an incident command support unit were sent to a small accidental fire in a corridor at a property in Carlton Hill, Brighton