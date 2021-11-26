A dedicated starling observation post is opened on Brighton’s Palace Pier

The #StarlingsRoost was opened by Brighton' s Green MP Caroline Lucas.yesterday (Thursday) in honour of city’s winter starling murmurations.

Caroline Lucas MP said: “It was a real pleasure to open #StarlingsRoost on Brighton’s Palace Pier, not only to celebrate our local starling murmuration which brings so much joy to the city, but also to help highlight dwindling numbers of these incredible birds, and how we can all help them survive in the future.”

Anne Ackord, CEO of The Brighton Pier Group plc said: “Brighton’s starling murmurations have been hugely popular with locals and visitors to the city for decades, so it made sense to invite a local group of passionate starling enthusiasts and photographers, who assemble every night in winter to watch the murmurations, to work with the Pier to honour these special birds, and the result is the #StarlingsRoost!

"We hope the public enjoy our new free exhibit, learn about starling conservation, help raise awareness, and share photos and videos of the starlings on their social media platforms.”

Local photographer and #StarlingsRoost co-creator Alex Bamford said: “Like many other people in Brighton, watching the starling murmurations is a treat during the bleak winter months. It’s great to see Brighton’s Palace Pier celebrating this wonder of the natural world.”

The winter starling murmurations see flocks of thousands of starlings that, just before sunset every night between November and March, group together in flight to create huge, dark, swirling clouds, before roosting under the Pier for the night.

The #StarlingsRoost is described as the South Coast’s only dedicated starling observation post, complete with a see-in-the-dark camera under the pier with livefeed, enabling bird watchers to observe them roosting. It’s also streamed online on the Pier’s website.

The starlings flock to the pier just before sunset. Photo by Jon Rigby

The #StarlingsRoost also features murmuration artwork by local photographers, information boards about starlings, including how we can best protect their natural environment and stop numbers falling, plus origami stations for children to make and decorate their own starling.