Big Yellow Storage site sewage work on Old Shoreham Road: Road, cycle lane and pavement closures from today (June 28)

Old Shoreham Road, Hove, where the lane and pavement closures will be needed during the work

Brighton and Hove City Council said work to support the development of the Big Yellow Storage site on Old Shoreham Road started today (Monday, June 28).

A spokesman said: "The work to connect the development at the junction of Holmes Avenue to the sewer network means it will be necessary to close part of the road, cycle lane and pedestrian footway in three stages. Once each stage is completed, the road will be returned to normal until the next stage begins."

The work, which is being carried out by the developer, will be done as follows:

Beginning June 28: Work on the westbound traffic lane, meaning traffic will merge with the current cycle lane. Pedestrians will continue to use the footway.

Beginning July 5: Work on the cycle lane, meaning cyclists will merge with traffic on the westbound traffic lane. Pedestrians will continue to use the footway.

Beginning July 12: Work on the pedestrian footway. Pedestrians will be redirected onto the cycle lane and cyclists will merge with traffic on the westbound traffic lane.

The council has apologised for the inconvenience while the work is carried out.