Busy Brighton road closing for six days while diseased trees are removed

Coldean Lane will be closed for up to six days as diseased trees are removed for safety reasons

The removal work means Coldean Lane will be closed for up to six days from tomorrow (Tuesday, June 1). The council said many of the trees, which face onto the road, are dying of Ash dieback disease and must be removed for safety reasons, and before they fall down.

A spokesman said: "We realise there’s never a good time to close a busy road like this, but it was agreed between the council’s tree experts, our transport team, the bus company and the contractor that half term would cause the least disruption.

"We‘ve posted letters to what we believe is every household on the Coldean estate explaining the situation, including ways of how people can contact us and the bus company for further information. Signage is now in place warning of the closure, and we will also have staff on site to help with queries and assist people with mobility issues."

There will be vehicle and bus route diversions in place and only local residents of Coldean will have access to the estate. All other traffic will be re-routed onto the A27.

To carry out the work, the council said it will temporarily close two sections of Coldean Lane, approximately three days each. The first section (phase 2a) is from Park Road to the junction of Forest Road (from Tuesday, June 1, to Thursday, June 3). The second section (Phase 2b) is just north of Forest Road junction to Hawkhurst Road (Friday, June 4, ending by Sunday, June 6).

If a car is parked on a driveway when the work on that section of the road begins, people won’t be able to move their vehicle as the road will be closed. Also, any cars parked on the road, kerb or verges could be badly damaged by falling trees, branches or wood splinters.

To ensure the road is kept clear for buses (and fire and ambulance services), all vehicle parking will be coned off and suspended on the west side of Rushlake Road from Park Road to Forest Road. For updates on bus services, visit www.buses.co.uk or call 01272 886200.

The removal of trees in Coldean Lane is part of a wider scheme the council as fears the Ash dieback disease could wipe of thousands of trees in the city. Read more here: Why the council is cutting down thousands of trees in Brighton and Hove: “We have no alternative”Responding to concerns about the work being carried out during nesting season, the council said: "Ash dieback is spreading through the city, and the trees at Coldean Woods are badly affected by the disease. The risk of the trees collapsing onto the road and the damage and injury that could be caused must outweigh all other issues and concerns.

"We are also working closely on-site with expert ecologists to minimise any potential disturbance to protected species like nesting birds and bats. We only ever remove birds or nests from trees if the trees are endangering people’s lives and or property."