Parents of St Peter's Primary School have set up a campaign against the planning application for the mast

The Stop 5G mast by St Peter's campaign group was quickly set up in response to a planning application to build a 20m monopole mast on land south of 91 Fishersgate Terrace, Portslade, near to St Peter's Community Primary School.

The closing date to make comments on the application (BH2021/01639) via the council website is tomorrow (June 2) and so far there are 98 comments, 96 of which are objections and two supporting.

The campaigners say local people did not find out about the plans, submitted by Three Telecom, until May 21 and are concerned the community consultation has been neglected.

Mrs Michele Lawrie, headmistress of the school, said: “We are very concerned about this installation, not just because of the positioning of such a large and obtrusive structure but also the

potential health concerns and impact on the staff and children at the school. We don't know about the long-term health effects of such installations, parents and staff quite rightly do not want to risk their own or their children's health by having one placed so close.

"Those concerns would undoubtedly impact on the school with parents withdrawing their children or future families deciding to send their child elsewhere because of possible risks.”

Concerns have also been raised that the proposed tower is too high and will dominate the skyline and that the adjacent cabinets will obstruct the pavement for pedestrians.

Among the objections online are one from Andrew Scoon, the project support officer at the Sussex Dolphin Project. He said: "We have concerns over the lack of knowledge and understanding for how these 5G masts will affect wildlife and the integrity of the coastal biodiversity we aim to improve. Significant evidence shows the impacts on wildlife to be negative."

Another comment said young children would be attracted to play on the four tall cabinets accompanying the mast and they would obscure motorists' visibility. The commenter added: "This proposal is ill-conceived and should be scrapped immediately."

Another objector said: "The 5g mast is large and imposing which will restrict the view of pedestrians and vehicles at the junction of the A259 and Brambledean Road. The chosen location adjacent to a primary school, appears to be ill thought through considering the real and serious risk to health has not been ruled out."