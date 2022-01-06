Chancellor visits Newhaven

The funding will help transform Newhaven’s fishing industry, bringing jobs to the town and boosting the wider economy across the constituency.

The successful bid was to:

• provide two new fish landing stages which will accommodate 16 smaller vessels, increasing the value of their catch to 2015 levels by 2029/30.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Newhaven on the back of it's Levelling Up windfall

• build a new Centre of Excellence for Seafood Processing at Avis Way, creating an auction room and marketplace.

• stimulate the local market for fish at the West Beach by constructing a new Restaurant and Community Destination complete with children’s play area, volleyball court and splash pool.

During the Chancellor’s visit to Newhaven he was able to discuss with local fishermen how the plans will improve the local fishing industry and boost the local economy.

This funding is in addition to £19.3m from the Town Deal, £5m from the Future High Streets Fund, over £6m from the Port Infrastructure Fund, £1.2m from the Getting Building Fund, and £800,000 from the Cultural Recovery Fund for Newhaven Fort.

Newhaven MP Maria Caulfield, said: “I was delighted to have been able to secure this funding of nearly £13 million for Newhaven in the budget that was announced by the Chancellor in October and I have been pleased to welcome Rishi Sunak to the town to show him how this funding will transform the local fishing industry.These are big plans that will really help to regenerate Newhaven, on top of the over £30 million in other funding that has been approved for Newhaven.”

Corinne Day, Programme Director at Newhaven Enterprise Zone said: “The Newhaven Story continues to capture people’s imaginations, as in 2021 the town successfully received more than £38 million of regeneration funding - a significant achievement for Newhaven.

“The funding included £12.7 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which will be invested in Newhaven’s local infrastructure and have a visible impact on people and the communities.

“The three core projects to benefit from this fund include new landing stages for the inshore fishing fleet, a new processing facility, and a new restaurant on the west side of the river. These projects will help re-establish Newhaven as a maritime centre of excellence and ensure Newhaven’s fishing industry receives the immediate support it needs.