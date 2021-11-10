COP26: Lisa Snowdon and Ross Edgley swim at Brighton Beach to launch One for the Sea campaign

Lisa Snowdon and Ross Edgley were two of the 26 brave swimmers who took a dip in the chilly water off Brighton Beach during COP26 last week.

The swim took place during the Climate Change Conference to launch the Talisker Whisky and Parley ‘One for the Sea’ campaign.

The initiative will look to support the protection and preservation of the sea for future generations.

After the group’s dip to raise awareness, they came together to dry off and raise a dram of Talisker toasting the efforts of those working to protect our oceans, and to the sea itself.

Mrs Snowdon posted about the campaign on her Instagram, saying: “The campaign aims to empower people across the UK to reconnect with the beauty and fragility of the sea and recognise our collective responsibility to take action.”

The new programme supports Talisker and Parley’s partnership mission, which launched last year, to support the protection and preservation of 100 million square metres of sea forest by 2023.