Council asks if barbecues should be banned from Brighton and Hove beaches

Brighton and Hove City Council has launched a consultation on whether or not people should be allowed to use single use, throw away barbeques on or in the City's beaches, parks and open spaces.

The consultation is only about the use of 'cheap, use once and throw away’ barbeques and not about banning 'proper, portable' barbeques that can be taken home after being used, the council say.

The council say the questionnaire comes after complaints from concerned residents about people leaving single use, often still hot, barbeques on beaches, parks and open spaces, with a fire caused in the Cityclean depot from a barbeque in 2019.

The consultation will also ask for views on whether people should be allowed to let off balloons and so-called ‘sky lanterns’ into the atmosphere which can harm animals, the environment and, in the case of lanterns, cause fires.

Councillor Jamie Lloyd, deputy chair of the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “There are many reasons for stopping the use of single use, disposable barbeques, balloons and lanterns in our public places.

"All three are dangerous to animals and the environment, while disposable barbeques are hazardous to children and adults if left on the beach or not disposed of properly.

"All three also create a great deal of waste that is very difficult and expensive for the council, and therefore taxpayers, to collect.”

Portable barbeques will still be allowed on certain beaches, parks and open spaces, as they are now.

The council will also question on whether people should be fined £100 if they breach any ban that may be introduced, depending on the outcome of the consultation.

Cllr Lloyd added: “People are of course divided about any proposals to stop the use of single use barbeques on the beach, park or open spaces, so this is why we want to consult people.

“Once the questions are answered, people can leave further feedback as we are open to suggestions from residents about the best way forward for being able to barbeque safely for ourselves and the environment.

“I want today to call on supermarkets and other retailers to stop selling this dangerous type of barbeque, and if there’s support for banning single use barbeques from our beaches, parks and open spaces we will begin putting extra pressure on.”

For more on the consultation click here