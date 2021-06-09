Everything you need to know in Sussex about the solar eclipse

The partial solar eclipse will start at 10.07am on Thursday June 10, reaching its maximum at 11.14am and concluding at 12.26pm.

An eclipse happens when the moon lines up between the earth and the sun, leaving a shadow on earth.

The type of solar eclipse that occurs depends on where the moon is in its orbit around earth. If it’s at its closest point to earth it can block out most of the sun’s rays which creates a total eclipse.

A photo of the partial solar eclipse by Miggy Wild NNL-170822-142217001

An annular eclipse is created when the moon is at its furthest point from earth and aligns with the sun – it won’t block out all light but creates a red ring.

The eclipse tomorrow is when part of the sun is eclipsed by the moon and the location of the UK means, here in Sussex, we will see a partial eclipse.

In the UK, the further north you are the more you’ll see, so unfortunately Sussex residents shouldn’t expect to see much.

People should not look at the eclipse because looking directly at the sun can permanently damage your vision.