The power is out in parts of Hove this morning

UK Power Networks confirmed the power cut, which is affecting properties from Hallyburton Road up towards Hangleton, happened just after 8am and is due to a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls power to homes. By 8.33am, the company said engineers were on site and the power is set to be restored between 11am and noon.

The map of the affected area shows power is out from Hallyburton Road to the south, up to the A2038 and The Grenadier Pub to the north and along to Brighton and Hove Greyhound Stadium to the east. Boundary Road in Hove seems unaffected. The map can be seen here: Live Power Cut Map: Information & Updates | UK Power NetworksAt 8.33am, UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.”

At 8.51am, an update said: “Thanks for bearing with us today. Our engineers are checking our substation equipment to ensure our network is healthy before they attempt to restore your power. They may also walk our cabling route throughout the area to check for any visible problems, check smaller electrical sites in the area, or apply specialist equipment which may restore power temporarily to help them with their testing.