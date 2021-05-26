Volunteers are being called on to help to clear Brighton beach of litter and other discarded items from 11am-1pm on Sunday (May 30).

The shopping centre started the beach clean events in 2019 and despite Covid restrictions limiting the number of cleans in 2020, they still managed to collect 123kgs of rubbish.

The most popular things collected included items like empty bottles, crisp packets, cigarette butts, polystyrene fish and chip containers and plastic straws. In addition to these common items of litter, volunteers have been surprised to find more unusual objects including spectacles, a gold ring, house keys and even a pair of pants.

Volunteers at a previous beach clean

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We’ve really missed the beach cleans, which bring the community together to care for our beautiful coastline. We’ve been surprised by what we’ve found in the past and can’t wait to get stuck in again, along with our shoppers, on the bank holiday weekend.”

Beach cleans are planned to take place on the last Sunday of each month until the end of September.

Volunteers, who will be provided with litter pickers, high-vis jackets and gloves, must register at www.churchillsquare.com/whats_on

Those who sign up will get discounts for food outlets including McDonald's, Millie's cookies, Top Dog and Costa Coffee.