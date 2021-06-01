Newly-opened cycle lane on Madeira Drive will 'make it safer for everyone'

Cutting the ribbon at the new cycle lane. Picture: (from left to right) Cllr Steve Davis, member of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability (ETS) committee, Amy Heley, Chair of the ETS committee and Jamie Lloyd, Deputy Chair of the ETS committee

The existing cycle lane on the promenade has been removed giving pedestrians more space to walk or exercise. The cycle lane now takes up what was the west-bound traffic lane but it allows cyclists to move east and westbound - separated from motor vehicles and pedestrians - all the way from the Palace Pier to Duke’s Mound.

Motor vehicles can continue to travel one-way eastbound from the Palace Pier, exiting at Duke’s Mound and Madeira Drive will continue to be available for organised events, including the Classic Car Run on June 6, the Brighton Marathon and Burning of the Clocks.

Opening the new cycle lane, chairman of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee Amy Heley said: “The new cycle lane looks amazing and will benefit everyone who uses Madeira Drive.

“Moving the existing cycle lane off the pavement means cyclists no longer need to share space with pedestrians and motor vehicles, which undoubtedly makes it safer for everyone. With people using the Drive for exercise and to visit local businesses, we know how important it is to residents that we create more space on our pavements.

“It’s so important that we are also creating extra parking spaces for Blue Badge holders and ensure that Madeira Drive can still be used for organised events which are so popular throughout the year.

“Madeira Drive is such an iconic part of Brighton & Hove. These improvements will help write the next chapter in its long and rich history."

The changes were agreed at a meeting of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee in September. Further improvements, including pedestrian crossing points at key spots, extra parking spaces for Blue Badge holders (from 14 to 27) and re-orientation of parking spaces for easier use, are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The council said the changes have been made through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), which means the scheme can be developed further if required. People can also comment on the changes up to November 29 on the council's website, here: TRO-10-2021 ETRO Madeira Drive - Brighton & Hove City Council - Citizen Space (brighton-hove.gov.uk)