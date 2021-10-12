Power finally restored to homes in Hove after engineers efforts hampered by tree roots

The power was fully restored at 9.16pm, although some homes got their power back earlier in the day

UK Power Networks confirmed the power cut, which affected properties in Hallyburton Road and up towards Hangleton, happened just after 8am and was due to a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls power to homes. By 8.33am, the company said engineers were on site and had said the power would be restored between 11am and noon.

Although some properties had their power restored before 11am, some were without power until the fault was fixed at 9.17pm.

Engineers had to dig up part of Hallyburton Road to get down to the cable and make repairs. Just before 5pm, UK Power Networks said the digging was proving slow going due to tree roots hampering their efforts.