Residents' views needed on Brighton and Hove's road conditions and quality of cycling facilities

The survey will ask questions, among others, about the city's roads and cycle lanes

Brighton and Hove City Council is one of 111 local authorities to sign up to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey, which asks questions ranging from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

The survey, which is being run for the 14th year, will ask members of the public exactly the same questions. It offers local authorities the opportunity to 'compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future'.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove City Council said: "This will provide one of several ways Brighton and Hove can assess how it is performing. It gives the public an opportunity to say which services they think the Council should prioritise and improve."

In Brighton and Hove, the questionnaire is being sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 residents. The local and national results to be published in late-October 2021.

Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Amy Heley, chair of the council's environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “This is a really great opportunity for residents to have their say on the city’s highways and transport services and I would urge anyone who receives a survey to complete it.

“Surveys on this scale enables everyone involved to identify best practices and spot national, regional and local trends, as well as providing excellent value for money.

“This is about understanding the views of residents better and working together to deliver excellent services for local people.”