Sussex foodbank service, FareShare, receive 'healthy' donation from leading catering business

A leading catering business has done its bit for the environment by supporting a Brighton-based food bank with a ‘healthy' donation of left-over food.

Catering providers Seasoned donated fresh fruit, vegetables and perishable cakes to the FareShare Sussex food bank.

The Charity, established in 2002 by City Gate Community Projects, delivered the food to those most in need across the county and parts of Surrey.

FairShare workers receiving the donation of fruit, veg and cakes from Seasoned.

Anna Wheddon of FareShare Sussex said: “We would like to thank Seasoned for their generous donation. We are so pleased that they contacted us so that we could help avoid leftover food going to waste by delivering it to local charities.”

Seasoned managing partner, Graham Turner, said: “Every year, 3.6 million tonnes of usable food is wasted by the UK food industry, yet at the same time, millions of people are struggling to afford it.

“FareShare’s team of volunteers is doing a fantastic job. They take the food off our hands and distribute it to where it’s needed most – for us this is a satisfying hassle-free alternative to the waste bin and we are delighted to support their much-needed service at every opportunity.”

Seasoned is part of the Crown Partnership, a portfolio of events, hospitality and catering providers, committed to environmental sustainability.