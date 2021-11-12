A student at Sussex University premiered his co-directed film at the COP26 in Glasgow this week.

Syed Jazib Ali, a Journalism and Documentary Practise masters student, had his film screened in the Green Zone at the UN Climate Change Conference on Thursday, November 11.

Alongside a group of young volunteers, Mr Zazib Ali has created ‘ActNowFilm’, a movie that combines the voice of environmental influencers sharing their views and stories on the extreme changes they have lived through.

he young filmmaker believes there is “no more important a story to tell” then the climate urgency the world is currently facing.

Mr Zazib Ali, who will also be on the Green Zone panel, said: “I got this great opportunity to be involved in making this film hearing about it from a couple of friends studying for masters in Sustainable Development at Sussex. I’m really excited to be in Glasgow for this and to be on the panel to discuss the film after its premiere.”

The Sussex student - born in Kashmir, Pakistan - as made several documentaries on humanitarian issues during his MA course, gaining international acclaim by being officially selected in multiple reputed film festivals.

He said: “I have learned climate change and sustainability is a more critical topic than I was aware of initially.

“COP26 has created a platform for climate enthusiasts to come together, network and learn from each other. Such events and experiences are helping me grow and nourish my personal and professional life."