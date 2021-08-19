Three community garden projects in Brighton shortlisted for scheme and need people's votes
Three community garden projects need people’s votes after being shortlisted in an initiative by staff at Brighton Dobbies garden centre.
The Stanford and Cleveland Community Garden, Elm Grove Primary School Top Playgroup Development and St Martins CE Nursery and Primary School Outdoor Play Space were chosen to make the shortlist for Helping Your Community Grow, Dobbies’ landmark community support initiative.
The scheme aims to work with existing groups to create 69 new or revamped green spaces around the UK.
The winning Brighton project will be chosen by local residents who are encouraged to cast their votes before August 29. The winning project will receive support from Dobbies, including products, equipment and support from the staff at the Brighton Dobbies store.