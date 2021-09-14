Work is underway to remove the temporary cycle lane on Old Shoreham Road in Hove

The works started yesterday (September 13) and will be done overnight between 8pm and 4am for six days, ending in the early hours of Sunday, September 19.

The council said the work was being done in two phases, each taking approximately three days to complete.

Phase one: Cycle lane on the south side of the road, from The Drive moving west to Hangleton Road. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It was also include relining.

Phase two: Cycle lane on the north side of the from, from Hangleton Road moving east to The Drive. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It was also include relining.

1. The council said there would be some noise from a machine that removes the painted lines but that it should be relatively brief Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Working on the cycle lane on the south side of the road, from The Drive moving west to Hangleton Road Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. The work will last six days Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It also includes relining. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales