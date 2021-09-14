Old Shoreham Road cycle lane being removed

Work is underway to remove the temporary cycle lane on Old Shoreham Road in Hove

Six days of overnight work to remove the temporary cycle lane in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, has begun.

By Nicola Caines
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:58 pm
The works started yesterday (September 13) and will be done overnight between 8pm and 4am for six days, ending in the early hours of Sunday, September 19.

The council said the work was being done in two phases, each taking approximately three days to complete.

Phase one: Cycle lane on the south side of the road, from The Drive moving west to Hangleton Road. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It was also include relining.

Phase two: Cycle lane on the north side of the from, from Hangleton Road moving east to The Drive. Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It was also include relining.

The council said there would be some noise from a machine that removes the painted lines but that it should be relatively brief

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Working on the cycle lane on the south side of the road, from The Drive moving west to Hangleton Road

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The work will last six days

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Work will include removing the plastic wands and repairing the carriageway where they were installed. It also includes relining.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

