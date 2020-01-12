Fire at East Sussex doctor's surgery

A fire broke out at an East Sussex doctor's surgery in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire engines were sent to Seaside Medical Centre in Eastbourne, at 2am. Police were also alerted to the incident.

Picture: Dan Jessup

A spokesman for the doctor's surgery said on Facebook: "Overnight there was a small fire at seaside medical centre. Thankfully it was well contained. We are hoping it will be business as usual tomorrow - we will update the site later."

East Sussex Fire & Rescue has been approached for more information.

Police at the scene. Picture: Dan Jessup