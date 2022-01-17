Fire service shares tips after faulty gas appliance caused blaze on third floor of house in Brighton

Gas safety tips to 'keep you and your family safe' have been issued by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following a fire in Brighton last night (Sunday, January 16).

The fire service said crews were called at 6.13pm to attend a fire at a residential property in Lewes Crescent, Brighton.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters from Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove attended. Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire which emanated from the third floor of the building. All residents had evacuated the building and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews on the scene in Lewes Crescent

"A fire investigation took place and a faulty gas appliance was deemed to have been the cause. Crews remained on scene cutting away and ensuring that the building was safe. An inspection of the property took place this morning and the incident has now been handed over to the owner of the building."

The fire service said people should follow the Gas Safe Register’s top tips as follows:

Know the symptoms of CO poisoning; headaches, nausea, breathlessness, collapse, dizziness and loss of consciousness.

If you smell gas or think there might be a gas leak, call the free 24-hour national gas emergency number immediately on 0800 111 999.

Residents were evacuated from the building in Lewes Crescent, Brighton

Never attempt to work on a gas appliance yourself, always seek the help of a qualified Gas Safe registered engineer who can work on your gas cooker, boiler or fire in a safe way.

Don’t cut corners - only employ a suitably qualified Gas Safe registered engineer when having gas work carried out in your home.

Always ask to see your engineer’s Gas Safe ID card. Make sure you check the back of the card, which will state which gas appliances they are qualified to work on.

Gas Safe Register is the official register for legally qualified engineers. You can find a registered engineer in your area by visiting the Gas Safe Register website at www.GasSafeRegister.co.uk or by calling on 0800 408 5500.