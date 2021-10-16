FIVE bin fires started deliberately in just one hour in Brighton

Between midnight and 1am this morning (October 16), East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said crews from Preston Circus and Hove fire stations fought the bin fires.

Rubbish is currently piled high across Brighton amid a bin strike which has caused chaos for residents.

It is now feared the dispute could last until well into next month if an agreement cannot be reached.

One of the bin fires in Brighton. Photo: @dmoonuk

The fires were in Pavilion Parade, Kingswood Street, Hollingsbury Place and two were reported in Morley Street.

A spokesman said the fires were thought to have been started on purpose and police were investigating.