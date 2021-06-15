Five crews attend fire at Brighton pub
Five crews attended a fire at a pub in Brighton in the early hours of the morning.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 7:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 7:48 am
Firefighting crews from Barcombe, Lewes, Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove were called to the scene in Ditchling Road, Brighton at around 1.45am.
The teams used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, a fire service spokesman confirmed.
Crews had left the scene by 4.30am.