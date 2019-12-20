Flooding in Sussex: Here is how your journey will be affected this evening

There has been major disruption across Sussex today due to flooding – here are the latest updates for anyone travelling this evening.

In West Sussex, the M23, which was closed for several hours today, has now been reopened.

Flooding in Pulborough, West Sussex

The A29 in Pulborough, at Swan Bridge, remains closed due to flooding. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, where signed diversions are in place.

The following roads are also closed:

•Kerves Lane in Horsham, as the river has burst its banks

• Horn Lane, Woodmancote, Henfield

• Colworth Lane, Oving

• A281 Kidders Lane to Mockbridge, Henfield

• Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill

•Shoreham Road Henfield A2037

•Steers Lane, Crawley C419

•St Marys Drive Crawley D173

•Hickman’s Lane, Lindfield D175

•Westlands Road, Lindfield D186

•America Lane, Haywards Heath D186

•Pagham Road, Pagham

The flooding has caused major disruption to railway lines through Sussex.

Southern Rail said all lines had reopened but Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express routes may be cancelled, delayed or revised – with the disruption expected to continue until the end of the day.

Trains are being reinstated between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, but passengers are warned that they may have to wait longer than normal for an available service with services being busier than normal.

A landslip on part of the route between Robertsbridge and Etchingham caused part of the railway line between Hastings and London to close – read more here.

Southeastern has confirmed that trains on the Hastings line are now running – but with a very limited service due to ongoing disruption.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Government across Sussex – in Alfriston, Hellingly and Horsebridge and Barcombe Mills in East Sussex, as well as Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife in West Sussex.

