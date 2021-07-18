Girl, 13, missing from Hove
Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from Hove yesterday (Saturday, July 17).
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 4:02 pm
Ruby Matthews was last seen boarding a train possibly to the Worthing area and police have said they are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who sees her should call 101 quoting reference 971 of 17/07.
Taking to social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Help us find Ruby Matthews, 13, #missing from #Hove since yesterday afternoon.
"She was last seen boarding a train, possibly to the Worthing area, and we're concerned for her welfare. If you see her please report online or call 101, quoting 971 of 17/07."