Girl, 13, missing from Hove

Ruby Matthews was last seen boarding a train possibly to the Worthing area and police have said they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees her should call 101 quoting reference 971 of 17/07.

Taking to social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Help us find Ruby Matthews, 13, #missing from #Hove since yesterday afternoon.

