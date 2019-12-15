Groyne near Brighton Pier collapses in stormy weather

Parts of a groyne next to Brighton Pier collapsed in the high seas and winds on Saturday afternoon (December 14).

A section of the Albion groyne near the Palace Pier has been damaged in the stormy weather.

Photo by Andy Gardner SUS-191215-153010001

Andy Gardner, who took photos of the incident, said: “Mother nature destroyed the end of Albion Groyne this afternoon by the Palace Pier.”

Brighton City Council confirmed parts of the Albion groyne near the Brighton Palace Pier have collapsed due to high seas and winds.

It said in a statement: “Please stay away from the groyne. Continuing stormy weather may lead to further masonry falling onto the beach.”