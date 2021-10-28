Staff and volunteers were presented with awards for their decades of service for the NHS, with many also receiving Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct in recognition of their achievements.
Chief Executive Commendations were awarded across a number of categories including 'Exceeding Expectations', 'Clinical Excellence and Quality Improvement', 'Demonstrating Compassion and Respect', 'Community or Voluntary Service', and a new category this year: 'COVID-19 Response'.
Medals and awards for long service were presented in person while commendation award winners joined the celebrations virtually.
