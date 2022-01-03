Man, 26, dies due to fall from flat window in Hove
Emergency service crews were called to Hove yesterday when a man fell from a flat window.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said. “At 1.05pm on Sunday (January 2) emergency services were called to Holland Road, Hove, after a report that a man had fallen from the front window of a flat and sustained serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene a short while later.
“The circumstances have been investigated, there are no suspicious circumstances and the coroners officer has been informed.
“The body is believed to be that of a 26-year-old man who had been living in the block of flats.
“We appreciate and are grateful for the patience and understanding of local residents while emergency services responded to this distressing incident.”
• If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity helpline number is 116 123.