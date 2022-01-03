Man, 26, dies due to fall from flat window in Hove

A Sussex Police spokesperson said. “At 1.05pm on Sunday (January 2) emergency services were called to Holland Road, Hove, after a report that a man had fallen from the front window of a flat and sustained serious injuries. He was treated by paramedics but was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene a short while later.

“The circumstances have been investigated, there are no suspicious circumstances and the coroners officer has been informed.

“The body is believed to be that of a 26-year-old man who had been living in the block of flats.

Man dies in Hove due to falling from flat window SUS-220301-104059001

“We appreciate and are grateful for the patience and understanding of local residents while emergency services responded to this distressing incident.”