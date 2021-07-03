Man arrested following Hove collision

Police at the scene this afternoon

Police are at the scene of a collision off the A27 in Hove

Delays in the area are said to be 'minimal', according to police.

A man has been arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen 'amongst other offences', police said.

The suspect only suffered minor injuries in what police have described as a 'lucky escape'.

Tweeting about the incident, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We're on scene at a crash just off the #A27 in #Hove. The car is up the embankment in the bushes: the driver didn't stop to say hello, however. Not to be deterred, we now have a suspect in custody for failing to provide a breath specimen, amongst other offences #Fatal5 #DR197

"As recovery efforts go, it's a tricky one, but so far, traffic is still flowing around the roundabout with minimal delays.

"Most importantly, it seems to have been a very lucky escape for the driver, who extricated himself with only very minor injuries.