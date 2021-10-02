Man arrested over alleged indecent exposure in Brighton dog walking spot
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a number of incidents of indecent exposure in Brighton.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 4:30 pm
Police say several women have reported being approached by a man walking his dog who then exposed himself to them in the Sheepcote Valley area.
The most recent incident took place at around 1.30pm last weekend (Saturday, September 25), according to police.
Now police have confirmed a man from Brighton was arrested today (Saturday, October 2) and is in custody for interview and further enquiries.
Anybody with information, or any victims who wish to report similar crimes, can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1450 of 25/09.