Man charged over Brighton 'noxious substance' attack

Milad Rouf, 25, a medical student, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and administering poison with intent to endanger life. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday (31 May).

Brighton ‘noxious substance’ attack: Man, 25, arrestedOfficers responded to a report of a substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens around 4.20pm on Thursday 20 May.

The woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life changing injuries.

