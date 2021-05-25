Man remains in ‘serious condition’ after Brighton house fire

Firefighters on the scene in Shaftesbury Road

Officers were called to Shaftesbury Road, Brighton, around 4.10pm on Monday (May 24) due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police made to the scene and identified a fire at a property.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend, and nearby residents were evacuated to safety.

One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition, confirmed police.

A spokesman said: “The fire is being treated as deliberate and the investigation is ongoing.

“The matter is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.”