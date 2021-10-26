Man wanted in connection with Brighton rape
Police want to speak to a 28-year-old man in connection with a rape in Brighton.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 6:05 pm
Abdoulie Jobe is wanted in connection with a rape in the summer, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police believe he may have information after a rape at a house in Brighton on August 28.
Another man who was arrested for the incident has been released without further action, police said.
Jobe is also wanted in relation to two separate sexual assaults in July.
He is described by police as 5’8” with a slim build, an afro hair style and a black goatee beard.
Police believe he has links to the Dorset area as well as Sussex.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1414 of 29/08.