Man wanted in connection with Brighton rape

Abdoulie Jobe. Photo from Sussex Police.

Abdoulie Jobe is wanted in connection with a rape in the summer, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police believe he may have information after a rape at a house in Brighton on August 28.

Another man who was arrested for the incident has been released without further action, police said.

Jobe is also wanted in relation to two separate sexual assaults in July.

He is described by police as 5’8” with a slim build, an afro hair style and a black goatee beard.

Police believe he has links to the Dorset area as well as Sussex.