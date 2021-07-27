Missing Brighton boy found but search continues for second teen
Police are continuing to search for a missing Brighton teen after finding the boy she travelled with.
Zac Goodwin, 15, was reported missing last night (Monday, July 26) from his home, said police. He was found in Rainham, Kent after a search involving Sussex Police, Kent Police and British Transport Police.
But officers are keen to trace 17-year-old Sadie Connolly from Brighton who is believed to have travelled with Zac.
A spokesman said: “She is described as 5” with black hair, usually worn half up and half down, and she wears hooped earrings.
“It is understood she also used the train network to travel to Kent.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report information to Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote incident reference 47210125966 of 26/07.”