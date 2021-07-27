Missing Brighton boy found but search continues for second teen

Zac Goodwin, 15, was reported missing last night (Monday, July 26) from his home, said police. He was found in Rainham, Kent after a search involving Sussex Police, Kent Police and British Transport Police.

But officers are keen to trace 17-year-old Sadie Connolly from Brighton who is believed to have travelled with Zac.

A spokesman said: “She is described as 5” with black hair, usually worn half up and half down, and she wears hooped earrings.

Sussex Police

“It is understood she also used the train network to travel to Kent.