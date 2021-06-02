Missing teen last seen in Eastbourne

Police said they are currently searching for 16-year-old Ahmed Badr.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Ahmed was last seen around 9.15am on Saturday, May 29, in Eastbourne.

“He is believed to have travelled to the Brighton area since then.

Ahmed Badr. SUS-210206-122029001

“He is 5’ 10”, of slim build, with short black hair with short braids on top.

“When last seen, he was wearing a long-sleeved white sports top with a half-zip collar, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, white Nike air trainers with a black trim, and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.”