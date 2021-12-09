According to the government's official coronavirus data, the city distirct has seen a 150% rise in rate of cases per 100,00 people, rising from 276.4 cases to 691.00.

After Bevendean and Moulscecoomb – North Laine and The Lanes (87.5%), Seven Dials (86.2%), Hanover (75.9%), St James Street and Queens Park (65.5%) – made up the five neighbourhoods in Brighton with the fastest rising infection rates.

Of the 33 neighbourhoods in Brighton, the governments statistics show 22 of these areas to have rising Covid infection rates.

Coronavirus infection rates have risen steeply across the UK in the past week, official figures show.

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 2.