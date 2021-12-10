Brighton and Hove City Council: "Boost your protection and slow the spread of COVID-19"

In the seven days up to 3 December (based on data published on 8 December) we had 1882 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

This is up 20.3% on the previous seven days – equivalent to a weekly rate of 645.1 per 100,000 residents.

The Brighton Covid rate lower than the South East – which was 659.1 per 100,000 – but higher than the rate for England, which was 493.3 per 100,000.

The Brighton Covid rate lower than the South East – which was 659.1 per 100,000 –but higher than the rate for England, which was 493.3 per 100,000.

Alistair Hill, director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: "With cases high across the country and in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the UK, we need to boost our protection from the virus. It’s more important than ever that we all get our vaccines as soon as we can. It's crucial to get your booster if you are currently eligible.

“Testing and isolating are vital to reduce the spread. If you feel unwell, please stay at home, and if you have any Covid symptoms, book a PCR test or order one online.

“Before you socialise, meet others, or go out to any crowded or enclosed places please take a lateral flow test, keep your groups small, wear a face covering, and if you’re meeting indoors, let in some fresh air.

“Whatever the variant we all need to keep following public health advice to slow the spread of infection and keep each other safe.”

The government has announced a move to Plan B and the introduction of further measures in England to slow the spread of the virus.

These include:

From Friday, December 10, face coverings must be worn in most indoor settings.

From Monday, December 13, office workers who can work from home should do so.

From Wednesday, December 15, a Covid pass showing evidence of vaccination status or a recent negative test will be required to enter places where large crowds gather.